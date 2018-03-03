Britain braces for flooding and black ice following Storm Emma

The authorities have issued warnings all over the UK as freezing rain and melting snow are creating horrible conditions following Storm Emma.

The snow may have stopped, but treacherous black ice caused by freezing rain is still creating bad conditions for drivers.

Yellow weather warnings are still active across England, Northern Ireland and Wales with the RAC car breakdown company urging people not to drive unless absolutely necessary.

Risk to life warnings have been lifted across much of Britain, but have been extended in Northern Ireland with a red ‘take-action’ warning across the east.

Good morning everyone, Fleur here. There are still weather warnings in effect across the UK today. — Met Office (@metoffice) March 3, 2018

Chief meteorologist Paul Gunderson from the British Met Office said a thaw will gradually occur through the weekend along the southwest, but cold conditions with a risk of snow, sleet and rain could carry on in the north.

"Less cold air means there will be a gradual thaw, but this will freeze again overnight, so ice is likely to be an additional hazard together with low cloud and fog,” Gunderson said.