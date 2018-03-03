Britain braces for flooding and black ice following Storm Emma

Flood warnings and treacherous conditions arise as snow thawing starts across the UK

3 March 2018, 11:59am
Treacherous black ice caused by freezing rain has caused horrible conditions on the roads
Treacherous black ice caused by freezing rain has caused horrible conditions on the roads

The authorities have issued warnings all over the UK as freezing rain and melting snow are creating horrible conditions following Storm Emma.

The snow may have stopped, but treacherous black ice caused by freezing rain is still creating bad conditions for drivers.

Yellow weather warnings are still active across England, Northern Ireland and Wales with the RAC car breakdown company urging people not to drive unless absolutely necessary.

Risk to life warnings have been lifted across much of Britain, but have been extended in Northern Ireland with a red ‘take-action’ warning across the east.

Chief meteorologist Paul Gunderson from the British Met Office said a thaw will gradually occur through the weekend along the southwest, but cold conditions with a risk of snow, sleet and rain could carry on in the north.

"Less cold air means there will be a gradual thaw, but this will freeze again overnight, so ice is likely to be an additional hazard together with low cloud and fog,” Gunderson said. 

More in Europe
Britain braces for flooding and black ice following Storm Emma
Europe

Britain braces for flooding and black ice following Storm Emma
[WATCH] The Beast from the East blankets Europe and causes shutdowns and chaos
Europe

[WATCH] The Beast from the East blankets Europe and causes shutdowns and chaos
Malta should not be burdened with defence spending by EU - Alfred Sant
National

Malta should not be burdened with defence spending by EU - Alfred Sant
Kurt Sansone
Maltese MEPs don’t want new tax committee ‘wasting resources’ on Malta’s tax system
Europe

Maltese MEPs don’t want new tax committee ‘wasting resources’ on Malta’s tax system
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe