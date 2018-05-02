Maltese MEPs nominate Bjorn Formosa for the European Citizens’ Prize

Five Maltese European Parliament members – David Casa, Miriam Dalli, Roberta Metsola, Marlene Mizzi, and Francis Zammit Dimech – joined forces and nominated ALS activist Bjorn Formosa for the European Citizens' Prize.

Every year, MEPs present individuals and groups which have distinguished themselves to promote European values with the European Citizen’s Prize.

Nationalist Party MEPs said that it was their obligation as members of the European Parliament, to promote important work which thousands of Maltese and Gozitan people do. The three said that while they were originally going to give the prize to Dar Il-Providenza for their hard work, they decided to give the prize to Bjorn Formosa after discussing the issue with MEPs Miriam Dalli and Marlene Mizzi.

“Bjorn’s hard work in the past years, even whilst struggling with such a difficult illness, is honourable and we will continue to ensure that the authorities give him full support in his fundraising and awareness campaigns,” David Casa, Roberta Metsola and Francis Zammit Dimech said in a statement.

The Labour Party MEPs also said that even though Bjorn is fighting a terminal illness, he still dedicates his days to help others by increasing awareness, financing research and even opening houses for ALS and MS patients.

“Bjorn has shown what true selflessness and civic sense really mean and for this he must be recognised and honoured, not least by the European Parliament,” Miriam Dalli and Marlene Mizzi said.

"Because Bjorn represents the true Maltese values we believe in – selflessness, altruism and courage – we have asked Partit Nazzjonalista MEPs to support our nomination. It is not easy choosing between such two valid nominees but we have committed to support the nomination of id-Dar tal-Providenza in next year’s edition.”

Bjorn Formosa was diagnosed with ALS in August 2015. From that day, he embarked on a number of fundraising and awareness activities, which led to the opening of Dar Bjorn in November 2017.

Each year, the European Parliament awards the European Citizen's Prize to citizens, groups, associations or organisations who have displayed exceptional achievements or outstanding commitment to society in various areas. Every Member of the European Parliament has the right to nominate one person or organisation for the prize.

The final selection of the European Citizen’s Prize is made by a jury chaired by European Parliament Vice-President MEP Sylvie Guillaume. The winners will be announced and given the award at the European Citizens’ Prize ceremony in October.