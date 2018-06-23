Alfred Sant calls for new financial aid to the country following Brexit

Malta must push towards aquiring new financial aid to make up for losses from the EU's cohesin fund's following UK's exist, MEP Alfred Sant said.

"Malta deserves new financial aid from the EU due to its geographical position in the periphery of Europe to make up for any loss from Cohesion Funds in the European Budget," he said.

Sant said that Europe is currently facing new challenges regarding immigration and security policy. "UK’s contribution to the EU Budget from the EU comes at a time when Europe is facing new priorities notably immigration and the security policy. Brexit means Malta is losing an ally in the EU because the UK agreed and backed Malta’s position on financial services," he said.

Addressing a large audience in Zejtun, Sant also said that Europe must focus on increasing its security following US President Donald Trump’s statement that the EU must no longer depend on NATO for security.

“Since Trump assumed power, the EU has realised that it cannot depend solely on the US for its security. Trump himself said that Europe must increase its share without relying solely on NATO for its security,” the MEP said.

Sant also said that the EU is currently considering imposing new taxes on a corporate level, which would include taxes on plastic, financial services and corporate taxes for all EU member states.