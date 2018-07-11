EU discussions on ten days paternity leave to start later this year

The European Parliament has today adopted a report on establishing a work-life balance, which aims to introduce 10 days of paternity leave after the birth of a child, and will be taken up for further discussion with the European Council later this year.

The report suggests that the leave should be paid to at least 78% of the person’s gross salary, and also includes proposals for four months of non-transferable parental leave to be taken until the child is ten years old, together with five days of annual carer’s leave, and the right for parents to request flexible working arrangements.

Nationalist Party MEP David Casa said he was confident the report would “form a solid basis for entering into negotiations with the Council in September.

“A better work-life balance for workers increases productivity, decreases the uptake of sick leave, and should close the gender pay and pension gap. This legislation, which is a priority for the European People’s Party (EPP) Group, will concretely improve the lives of EU of citizens and will also be good for business”, Casa said.

MEP Agnieszka Kozłowska-Rajewicz said the text showed the EPP Group was committed to defending women’s and carers’ rights. “We will stay united before the Council and the Commission during the negotiations to ensure that we give both mothers and fathers the opportunity to have equal rights to take care of their children and to pursue their professional careers,” she emphasised.

Once discussions on the report start with the Council and Commission, Casa will assume the role of lead negotiator for the European Parliament.