Former Labour prime minster Alfred Sant could seek MEP re-election

Labour MEP and former prime minister Alfred Sant has indicated he might seek re-election to the European Parliament, saying it was difficult to ignore an appeal made in the morning by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Muscat appealed to Sant, 70, to stay on after joining a One Radio programme, in which the former Labour leader was taking part.

“Please don’t leave us on tenterhooks any longer because the country and the party need you. It is ultimately up to you to decide but the country certainly needs an MEP with such experience as Alfred Sant,” Muscat said.

In a Facebook post later on Sunday evening, Sant said it would be difficult to ignore Dr Muscat's words.

The former prime minister, who will be 71 next February, contested the European Parliament election for the first time four years ago, obtaining 48,739 votes.

Labour elected Miriam Dalli and Marlene Mizzi in the 2014 MEP election. Mizzi has already declared that she will not seek another term. Dalli, who was also elected for the first time four years ago, will be running for a second term.

Other Labour candidates for the 2019 elections in May include choreographer Felix Agius, former Orizzont editor and OPM aide Josef Cutajar, government consultant Cyrus Engerer, BOV director James Grech, Josianne Cutajar, Alex Agius Saliba, Mary Gauci – who had contested under the eurosceptic Libertas banner in previous elections – and 2013 general election candidate Lorna Vassallo.