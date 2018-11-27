EU €10 billion migration fund needs to have clear goals - Miriam Dalli

If the European Union is to implement what it promises regarding migration, the regulations on the money it allocates in this regard should have at their centre clear goals and measures, Miriam Dalli said.

The Labour Party MEP earlier today presented a report to the European Parliament on the proposed regulation governing the European Union’s migration and asylum fund - which is to be managed by all member states - amounting to over €10 billion.

Dalli, who was appointed as the rapporteur responsible for negotiating the law on the institution’s behalf, highlighted five priorities for the fund: the principle of solidarity and fair sharing of responsibility, the strengthening of the Common European Asylum System, the creation of legal pathways, fostering inclusive societies and having a sustainable policy on the return of persons who do not have a right to stay in the EU.

During her presentation to the European Parliament’s committee on civil liberties, justice and home affairs (LIBE), Dalli stressed that irregular migration is a challenge that should not be shouldered by a few countries on their own, since it was one the EU as a whole shared.

"It is therefore important that, through this law, we recognise the different realities and do all that is possible to achieve the right balance between offering protection to those in need and supporting the member states in implementing a fair migration policy,” Dalli highlighted.