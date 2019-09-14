Support for Helena Dalli’s nomination comes with a condition, David Casa says

PN MEPs’ support for Helena Dalli in her European Parliament hearing before taking on the role of European Commissioner for Equality might not be as sure as previously thought.

Last week, a spokesperson for the PN’s MEPs said that both David Casa and Roberta Metsola would be supporting Dalli’s nomination.

“The PN has already declared that we will back Dr Dalli for the post. Our delegation will be meeting her in the next days to see the way forward,” a spokesperson for the PN MEPs told MaltaToday.

However, in a post uploaded to Facebook on Saturday, Casa said that Dalli couldn’t hope to secure the post if she continued to close an eye to alleged wrongdoing by Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and the Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri.

“It is futile of this government to claim that it will address deficiencies in our money laundering system whilst keeping Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri on board and allowing them total impunity,” Casa said.

“Helena Dalli can’t hope to secure the post of Equality Commissioner if she continues to close an eye to the blatant inequality in how people are treated in Malta. Normal citizens face the law, whilst her colleagues are protected at all costs.

“We expect unequivocal condemnation of this during her Parliament hearing.”

Helena Dalli was nominated to the European Commission by the Prime Minister in July and will be Malta’s first female commissioner.

She was nominated for the post of Equality Commissioner by new president Ursula von der Leyen earlier this week.