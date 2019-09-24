Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament was unlawful, UK Supreme Court rules

The British parliament can meet again after the Supreme Court quashed Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend the House of Commons.

The decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks was ruled unlawful by 11 justices who make up the Supreme Court.

"The prorogation was void and of no effect," Lady Hale said. "Parliament has not been prorogued."

Lady Hale continued that the speakers of the Houses of Commons and Lords "can take immediate steps to enable each house to meet as soon as possible".

It is for Parliament to decide what to do next, she added.

The ruling represents another blow for Johnson who only a few weeks ago lost a vote in parliament asking for a general election to be held in October.

Johnson’s move to suspend parliament was widely interpreted as an attempt to stave off any parliamentary attempts to block Brexit on 31 October.

That interpretation has now been confirmed by the UK’s highest court that ruled the prorogation was unlawful.

The UK is scheduled to leave the EU on 31 October, with or without a deal, unless the country asks for an extension.

The British parliament has voted to tie the prime minister’s hands and ask for an extension to the Brexit deadline if no deal is reached with the EU by 14 October. The motion was backed by conservative rebel MPs, who were subsequently kicked out of the party as a result of their actions.

The latest development leaves Johnson in a precarious situation, with no crucial decision taken to date since becoming Conservative Party leader, taking effect.