Agius Saliba gets petitions committee role for European socialists

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has been elected as coordinator for the Socialist and Democratic petitions committee.

The Petitions Committee acts as a bridge between European Union citizens and institutions, while having a vital role in identifying real problems EU citizens encounter with the EU law.

One of the Committee's primary responsibility is to ensure that all the rights and opportunities that EU legislation creates become a reality and directly benefit all citizens of Europe, the Labour Party said in a statement.

As coordinator, Agius Saliba said that he will be working towards safeguarding citizen’s rights.

"This Committee provides a unique opportunity for MEPs to engage directly with citizens in a meaningful dialogue in situations when the EU has failed them," he said shortly after getting elected.

The Labour MEP’s role will be that of being a being a mediator and spokesperson for the S&D in all the workings and other aspects of the running of the Committee.

Furthermore, he will be in charge of coordinating the activities of the S&D members and positions on a number of files and legislations that fall within the competence of the Committee.

“This Committee represents a door for the citizens of Europe to reach the EU directly. Therefore, I am honoured that my European Parliament colleagues in the S&D group have entrusted me with this position of great responsibilities and importance,” he said.

Agius Saliba said that he will be at the forefront of the battle demanding a commitment from all institutions on listening to citizens' needs, while addressing the existing political and institutional shortcomings of the EU.

Politico's 20 MEPs to watch in 2020

On Tuesday the Labour MEP was also chosen by Italian newspaper Politico as one of the 20 MEPs to watch in 2020.

Agius Saliba will be in charge of his committee’s report on the Digital Services Act.

The act is expected to set rules on how platforms such as Google and Facebook regulate illegal content online.

Politico reported that the MEP would work on what is already one of the mandate's most high-profile technology files while navigating a new environment.