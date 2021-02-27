Sant calls out Big Pharma on COVID vaccine, says patent rights should be abolished

Labour MEP Alfred Sant has called for the abolition of patent rights on the COVID-19 vaccine so that mass production on a global level could begin.

During a plenary debate in the European Parliament on the state of play of the EU’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy Sant said that an oligopoly in global manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines was not working and would not work in the future.

Sant said that hundreds of thousands, indeed millions, of lives were at stake.

In an earlier session, Sant also questioned the implementation of the EU global strategy on COVID-19 vaccinations and said that many questions remain over the transparency of the whole deployment process of vaccines. “Millions have died. Millions ended up prisoners in their homes. Businesses and jobs have been lost. Globally, many companies are able and ready to master the know-how and participate in the production and provision of vaccine doses.”

Pharmaceutical companies have been competing hard to achieve fast research and production breakthroughs and then to obtain regulatory approval for their vaccine against the virus.

“We needed this race to happen in order to acquire swift control over the pandemic. So now that we have reached the production stage for the vaccines that have been created, it is incredible that world governments remain apparently tied to a business as a usual approach regarding the production and delivery of vaccines,” Sant said.