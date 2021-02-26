Fidesz MEPs in European Parliament might be suspended from the EPP Group

The members of the Hungarian Fidesz party might be suspended from the Christian Democratic EPP parliamentary group in the European Parliament.

The leadership of the EPP Group agreed on Friday on a draft of new rules of procedure, which would make the suspension or exclusion of entire delegations possible, as dpa learned from the parliamentary group. The Group is set to vote on the new rules of procedure next Wednesday. The suspension of Fidesz could follow in the upcoming weeks.

A suspension would mean, among other things, that those affected are no longer allowed to speak on behalf of the political group in plenary or are no longer nominated for positions in parliament. There would be similar requirements for the exclusion of individuals or entire delegations from the parliamentary group.

"The parliamentary group will introduce the instrument of suspension and, as things stand, apply it to the Hungarian MEPs," said CDU politician Daniel Caspary, who heads the German delegation. He would like the party leaders to clarify with Fidesz leader Viktor Orban in the near future, whether he wants to stay in the party and behave appropriately. The step should be understood as "a well-trained but friendly arm" that is stretched out, said Caspary.

Christophe Hansen of the Luxembourg Christian Democrats, who have long been pushing for Fidesz to be expelled, said he could live with the compromise on the Rules of Procedure. The suspension will likely come in the next three or four weeks. Then it depends on how Orban decides. After being suspended from the parliamentary group, he could choose to end membership in the parliamentary group and the party. This would be a major turning point for the European political landscape.

The European People's Party is the largest party family in Europe. For years, she has been wrestling with the party of Hungarian Prime Minister Orban. Fidesz's EPP membership was suspended in 2019 - among other things because of alleged violations of EU fundamental values and verbal attacks on EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. But Fidesz MEPs still belong to the parliamentary group.