Resolution ‘does no justice to recent reforms’ – Labour MEPs on rule of law vote

The resolution taking to task the state of the rule of law in Malta that was passed through the European Parliament with a landslide vote yesterday evening “does no justice to the rule of law reforms, especially those undertaken in recent months, to continue strengthening our institutions”, according to Malta’s Labour MEPs.

A statement released the Labour Party delegation to the European Parliament referred to those reforms’ backing from the European Commission, the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe and the European Courts of Justice.

They described the resolution as “unjust and inopportune” at a time when various related investigations and judicial processes are underway.

“It also presents a false and distorted picture of Malta’s the political and judicial situation and as such, the Labour delegation’s choice to vote against it was clear.”

According to the Labour MEPs, the resolution criticises the use of pardons and plea bargains, only to use the resulting evidence for its “own political and partisan statements, which could vitiate the entire judicial process”.

They also complain that the resolution “undermines the Labour government’s work to render full justice in the case of Daphne Caruana Galizia”.

Moreover, the resolution, they say, fails to acknowledge the work being done by the current administration on “unprecedented reforms”, and ignores the Prime Minister’s “positive dialogue” with the European Parliament’s rule of law group – “an exercise other heads of government are avoiding”.

They insist a hidden hand was played by Nationalist Party MEPs, through the European People’s Party’s resolution, “although they let others appear for them”.

The Socialists and Democrats, who voted en masse in favour of the resolution Malta’s S&D MEPs fought so ferociously against, “tried to push through a number of amendments to do justice to the positive developments and major reforms in strengthening Malta’s institutions.”

But, Malta’s Labour MEPs said, in the end, “The Group decided to sign the resolution in order to be consistent with its constant position in the European Parliament, which is, in every case, to be firm on issues dealing with the protection of journalists and the rule of law.

The Labour MEPs stressed that while they had voted against the resolution because it “not right, timely or balanced”, they will continue to “work tirelessly to ensure the whole truth gets out in both Europe and in Malta”.