EU Presidents: Strength of European democracies lies in engaging the voices of society

The strength of European democracies lies in engaging the many voices of society, the 21 Presidents of the European Union member states have said.

In a joint letter, to European citizens on the occasion of Europe Day and the launch of the Conference of the Future of Europe, the presidents said the more people participate in a broad and open-minded discussion, the better for the Union.

“The challenges we face as Europeans are manifold: from tackling the climate crisis and the creation of green economies, while concurrently balancing the increasing competition among the global actors, to striving for the digital transformation of our societies.”

President George Vella and the twenty presidents said the circumstances surrounding the future of Europe are very different from those of previous years.

“It may seem that there is not sufficient time for an in-depth discussion on the future of Europe in the current situation. On the contrary, the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us of what is truly important in our lives: our health, our relationship with nature, our relationships with our fellow human beings, mutual solidarity and working together.”

“Although the European Union may sometimes seem ill-equipped to face the many challenges that have arisen over the last decade – from the economic and financial crisis to the challenges in working towards a just and equitable EU migration system and the ongoing pandemic – we are aware that it would be much harder for each of us if we were alone.”

The Conference on the Future of Europe will be inaugurated on 9 May (Europe Day) 2021 after having been postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The Conference on the Future of Europe will be an opportunity to talk openly about the European Union and to listen our citizens, especially young people. It creates a space for dialogue, conversation and discussions on of what we expect from the EU tomorrow and what we can contribute today,” the letter read.