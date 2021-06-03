COVID-19: Maltese more uncertain, frustrated, fearful and lonely than fellow Europeans

Maltese have expressed marked higher degrees of uncertainty frustration, fear and loneliness than their European counterparts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a special Eurobarometer survey published on Thursday.

65% of Maltese felt ‘uncertainty’ best expressed their current emotional status, compared to 45% of other Europeans, according to the European Parliament survey conducted between March and April. A further 41% were frustrated (EU34%), 35% were fearful (EU22%), and 24% were lonely (EU16%).

On the brighter side, at 15%, Maltese felt half the sense of helplessness than their EU counterparts (EU30%), they felt almost equal measures of hope, at 38%, and anger, at 22%

Maltese, however, expressed lower feelings of ‘confidence’ than their fellow Europeans, at just 10% (EU15%). Only 8% of Maltese said their current emotional state was one of ‘helpfulness’ with respect to the pandemic, compared with 10% of Europeans, ‘compassion’ was four points lower than the EU average at 10%, but the Maltese expressed far more ‘determination’ at 18% compared to 11% of Europeans expressing their grit to get through the crisis.

COVID restrictions: 83% of Maltese agree health benefits outweigh the economy

A whopping 83% of Maltese agreed that when it comes to restrictions imposed as a result of the pandemic, the health considerations outweigh the associated economic considerations, compared to just 58% of Europeans. Only 16% of Maltese, meanwhile, were of the belief that the economic damage was greater than the health benefits.

33% of Maltese have seen COVID-19 affect their income

33% of Maltese back in March-April saw the Coronavirus as already having impacted their personal income (EU31%), 23% believe it will impact them in the future (EU26%), while 43% do not think the pandemic will have any effect whatsoever on their income (EU45%).

Maltese overall more satisfied with EU’s pandemic response

Maltese are, in general, far more satisfied with the EU’s response to the pandemic, according to the survey’s results, with 73% satisfied with the EU’s measures compared to 48% of Europeans. 63% are satisfied with EU solidarity during the crisis, compared with 44% of EU nationals, while 91% of Maltese felt the EU should have more competencies to deal with such outbreaks.

Maltese biggest EP priority is public health

In terms of what priorities the Maltese believe the European Parliament should be focussing in, there are more disparities: more Maltese, 54%, believe the EP should apply more focus to public health, 48% (EU34%) would like to see more action on climate change, 31% are asking for more action on migration and asylum compared to 15% of other Europeans, while twice as many Maltese (23%) want to see more action taken with respect to consumer rights.

46% see things going the wrong direction in Malta

Generally speaking, 46% of Maltese are seeing things in the country going the wrong way, slightly more optimistic than their European counterparts at 57%.

Just 36% of Maltese, meanwhile, are seeing things going the right way, compared to 32% of Europeans.

Maltese are similarly optimistic about the EU, with 46% seeing it going in the right direction, compared to 34% of Europeans. 49% of Europeans are seeing EU matters going the wrong way, compared to just a 22% negativity level among the Maltese.