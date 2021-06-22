menu

Alfred Sant insists European Parliament should not interfere with member states’ national plans

Labour MEP Alfred Sant votes in favour of a resolution on the scrutiny of the European Parliament (EP) on the on-going assessment of the national recovery and resilience plans, but expresses reservations

karl_azzopardi
22 June 2021, 11:36am
by Karl Azzopardi
Labour MEP Alfred Sant
Labour MEP Alfred Sant

Labour MEP Alfred Sant insisted the European Parliament should not interfere in national plans laid out by individual member states.

Sant voted in favour of a resolution on the scrutiny of the European Parliament (EP) on the on-going assessment of national recovery and resilience plans, but expressed reservations on the resolution.

The purpose of the resolution is to support the scrutiny by parliament of the ongoing assessment of the national recovery and resilience plans by the European Commission, and to ensure a swift adoption of the council implementing decisions linked to the national plans.

It calls on the commission to assess plans and pin point concerns about the compliance of several measures in national plans.

Sant noted the resolution contains a strong reference to the European Semester’s Country Specific Recommendations.

He also said recommendations tied to macroeconomic conditionality and relevant structural measures are already controversial in their own right.

“The obstinate resolve of various political factions to impose such recommendations over the social dimension that these national plans should have is reprehensible, especially in a moment where both society and economy are attempting to exit the biggest crisis in Europe since World War Two,” he told the plenary.

When assessing the national plans, the European Commission is taking into account a number of criteria together with principles and objectives such as gender equality, contributions to the implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights, contributions to the achievements of the EU's 2030 climate targets and the 'do no significant harm' principle.

Ewropej Funded by the European Union

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
More in Ewropej
Submissions now open for the Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize
Ewropej

Submissions now open for the Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize
Laura Calleja
Alfred Sant insists European Parliament should not interfere with member states’ national plans
Ewropej

Alfred Sant insists European Parliament should not interfere with member states’ national plans
Karl Azzopardi
SLAPPs: draft report calls for 'effective penalties against abusive actions' – Metsola
Ewropej

SLAPPs: draft report calls for 'effective penalties against abusive actions' – Metsola
David Lindsay
[LIVE] Conference on the Future of Europe officially in business with today’s first plenary session
Ewropej

[LIVE] Conference on the Future of Europe officially in business with today’s first plenary session
David Lindsay
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.