Rising energy prices: Sant calls for direct state aid to citizens and businesses

Maltese MEP Alfred Sant has called for government intervention through subsidies and state aid as a reponse to rising energy prices in Europe.

Addressing a debate in the European Parliament, the head of the Maltese S&D Delegation said that the rising energy prices were being felt by citizens and small enterprises and that this would lead to higher inflation and an increase in the cost of European exports.

The plenary debate was held to suggest new affordable and sustainable measures to mitigate the negative effects due to the sharp spike in energy prices on households and businesses, including energy efficiency and renewable energy and measures to combat energy poverty.

Labour MEP Alfred Sant proposed a “two-step solution” as a long-term approach that includes a pooled EU approach on energy procurement negotiations.

He acknowledged that this was not the first time that Europe was left to fend “helplessly” on its own by energy suppliers and emphasised that the best option for the future would be “energy autonomy.”

Sant urged all European Member states to “put more effort in generating their own renewable energy sources and improve conservation by upgrading energy efficiency.”