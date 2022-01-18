Metsola promises to prioritise diversity and tolerance ahead of European Parliament presidency election

MEP Roberta Metsola has outlined her priorities ahead of the European Parliament presidency election, including modernising parliamentary practices and encouraging diversity and tolerance.

"Tolerance means making space for difference," Metsola said, referencing Helmut Kohl and Francois Mitterand in her speech.

Metsola said the president must bridge differences and hold the centre, citing a number of divisive issues that she herself managed to build cross-party consensus on.

"I will not shy away from difficult decisions and will always - always - represent the views of this House...I am a woman from a small Mediterranean island. I know what it is to be the underdog,” Metsola said.

Metsola also referenced David Sassoli, the late president who died last week, pledging to build on the collaborative efforts he brought to the European Parliament.

Metsola today faces competition from three other candidates – the Greens candidate Alice Bah Kuhnke, the Left’s Sira Rego, and ECR’s Kosma Zlotowski.

The president is elected to the office for a renewable period of two and a half years.

During each legislative term, a first election is normally held in July, immediately after the election of a new Parliament. A second mid-term election is held two and a half years later, in January.

Usually, at the sitting designated to elect the President for the mid-term election, the procedure is chaired by the outgoing President, or by one of the outgoing Vice-Presidents in order of precedence. But this year’s election is suis generis, as a sitting President has never died in the middle of their term.