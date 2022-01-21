Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba gets Politico thumbs-up in 2022 ‘influencers’ list

European newspaper Politico has placed the Maltese Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba in its 2022 People To Watch rankings for the digital sector.

Alex Agius Saliba is part of a small group of politicians who are expected to have strong influence on European digital policy, according to the Brussels newspaper.

Agius Saliba was already named as one of the most impactful MEPs on European politics shortly after his election in 2019 as one of Politico’s ‘20 MEPs to watch in 2020’ and shortly thereafter, as one of its ‘Key Players’ in the digital field.

The Labour MEP is leading the negotiations on behalf of the European Parliament that will get the European Union a long-promised common charger for various electronic equipment, resulting in less inconvenience and less expenses for European citizens.

As part of these negotiations, Agius Saliba is holding high-level discussions in the European Parliament with the other European institutions and tech giants such as Apple.

Politico said 2022 will be a very important year for MEP Agius Saliba, as he continues to work to make the common charger available for several categories of equipment used on a daily basis, including laptops.

Agius Saliba is also looking at the environmental picture, sincethe change will be important to drastically reduce electronic waste across the European Union, where currently, between 11 and 13 thousand tonnes of electronic waste coming from chargers is generated every year.

Agius Saliba welcomed the attention Politico giving to his contribution in the digital sector. “It fills me with more courage and determination to work harder in this field, which will continue to bear fruit and yield very positive and tangible results for European citizens.”