UK medicines to Malta: Engerer negotiator for longer importation period

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer has been nominated as the negotiator for the Progressive Alliance for Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, for two key deogations relating to the importation and sale of British medicinals in Malta, Ireland and Cyprus.

The two derogations are crucial for Malta since pharmaceuticals produced in the United Kingdom can no longer be imported and sold in the European Union following the end of the transition period after Brexit.

These derogations will guarantee for a longer temporary period that Malta, along with Ireland and Cyprus, would not suffer from a shortage of medicines as an indirect effect of Brexit – given that the countries have historically been heavily reliant on the supply of medicines produced in the United Kingdom.

“I have stressed time and time again that each and every citizen must be able to access the medicines they know, are used to and trust at an affordable price. Therefore, we cannot let our citizens bear the brunt of the consequences of Brexit,” Engerer said.

“We are a part of this European Union, and like any other Member State, we have the right to access affordable medicines whenever the need arises.”

Engerer pledged to continue working directly with his counterparts in the other political groups, in order to find a suitable compromise benefitting all Maltese and Gozitans, as part of his work in the Public Health Committee in the weeks ahead.