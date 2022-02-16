European Citizens’ Panel: yes to strong borders, but also for bigger welcome to economic migrants

The final meeting of the fourth European Citizens’ Panel – ‘EU in the World/Migration’ – took place on 11-13 February 2022 in Maastricht, the Netherlands.

On Sunday, the European Citizens’ Panel adopted its 40 recommendations for the Conference on the Future of Europe.

The panel worked around five subtopics: ‘self-reliance and stability’, ‘the EU as an international partner’; ‘a strong EU in a peaceful world’, ‘migration from a human perspective’ and ‘responsibility and solidarity across the EU’.

The panelists’ recommendations stem from their previous work carried out during two sessions, held in Strasbourg on 15-17 October 2021 and online on 26-28 November.

At the end, participants vote democratically on which recommendations to submit as final conclusions of their panel, much like how the actual European Parliament works when approving or rejecting legislation.

The panelists recommended a system for labour migration into the EU that is based on the real needs of the European labour markets. “There should be a unified recognition system of professional and academic diplomas from outside and within the EU,” panelists said, calling for an integrated agency that also offers cultural and linguistic integration support and access to the labour market.

The panelists said Frontex should have more power to protect borders, however equally a transparent screening process for economic migrants as well as welcoming reception facilities up to standard, respecting EU values and human rights.

The second sub-topic broke down into ‘ethical trade relations’, ‘international climate action’ and ‘promotion of European values’.

The panelists want the EU to enforce restrictions on the import of products from countries that allow child labour.

They proposed a regularly updated ‘blacklist’ of countries that allow child labour. Promoting access to schooling for these children and also raising awareness within the single market with consumers about this problem was suggested.

Mandatory ‘eco-scores’ on products as well as establishing partnerships exchanging infrastructural support and shared competences in exchange for more favourable trade deals was also listed.

In the area of climate action, the panelists listed recommendations for increasing autonomy of energy production, waste reduction in packaging plus recycling more waste into energy. A more serious re-evaluation of nuclear power and its role in the green transition was also listed.

“There are currently over a hundred reactors in half of the Member States, and more are under construction. Since we share a common electricity grid, the low-carbon electricity they produce benefits all Europeans and increases our continent’s energy autonomy. In addition, exposed nuclear waste or an accident would affect several countries. No matter what choice is made on whether to use nuclear energy or not, Europeans should discuss it together and build more converging strategies while respecting national sovereignties,” the panel report reads.

Under ‘promotion of EU values’ the panelists were in favour of a more grassroots approach and suggested that “the EU creates and strengthens links with citizens and local institutions, such as local governments, schools, and municipalities.”

“This should be done in order to improve transparency, reach the citizens and communicate better with them about concrete EU initiatives and general EU information.” The panelists were also in favour of stronger citizen participation in EU politics, through more initiatives like the CFOE or others.”

For sub-topic 3 – ‘A strong EU is a peaceful world’ – the panelists recommended something much like what Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy, is forecasting in the “EU strategic compass”.

The panelists supported the creation of a future ‘Joint Armed Forces of the European Union’ which shall be predominantly used for self-defence purposes.

“Aggressive military action of any kind is precluded. Within Europe, this would entail a capacity to provide support in times of crises such as in the case of natural catastrophes. Outside European borders this would provide the capacity to be deployed in territories in exceptional circumstances and exclusively under a respective legal mandate from the United Nations Security Council and thus in compliance with international law.”

To read the full list of recommendations from the fourth panel click here or if you’d like to visit the Conference on the Future of Europe website to share your own ideas, check out the results and more click here.