Common mobile phone charger legislation gets green light from EP's internal market committee

The European Parliament’s internal market and consumer protection committee upheld the common charger proposal with 43 votes in favour, two against and no abstentions.

The committee also endorsed 21 amendments to the proposal on Wednesday.

Lead rapporteur Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba said Wednesday was a historical date for the European Parliament (EP), as it had been pushing for a common charger for close to a decade.

Wednesday’s vote marks the departure of trialogue negotiations to begin between the EP, European Council and European Commission.

Agius Saliba said the main aim of the legislation was to improve market conditions for consumers, as well as lessen the environmental burden generated by the excess electronic waste produced each year as a result of “ever-changing” proprietary chargers.

Agius Saliba said those working on the file wanted it to be “future proof” and avoid loopholes for corporations.

“That is why the amendment text also focuses on wireless charging,” Agius Saliba said.

He also said the amendment includes a review clause for the commission to examine technological developments every three years, while widening the scope of the legislation to include “many more devices besides smartphones”.

Devices such as smart watches, electronic toys, tablets, laptops and other appliances are also included in the widened scope of the amendment to the radio equipment directive, and more could be added in 2026.

During a press conference after the vote, MaltaToday asked Agius Saliba if he had already experienced or was expecting resistance from large companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Samsung who in many cases are firmly committed to their proprietary charger designs.

“Obviously there will be a bigger push and resistance, especially from those with proprietary solutions, which in most cases net more revenue for the companies. They (the companies) will argue a common charger will deal a blow to innovation,” he said.

However, the MEP argued that ultimately the position of regulators was that they have to “find the right balance between technological advancement, the consumers and the environment.”

When asked what the next steps would be and whether he was expecting any particular issues, the MEP replied that the “strong and clear majority” on the final vote made for a strong mandate.

Agius Saliba also said that seeing as parliament had been pushing this for so long, certain core elements like clearly displayed information on packaging as well as forthcoming deadlines for companies to implement these changes, were “red lines” for the Parliament.

This meant they wouldn’t be negotiable and that the regulators would present a tough front to potential industry lobbyists, “who’d like to have things go their own way.”

