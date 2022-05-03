George Hyzler secures post in European Court of Auditors with strong majority

Malta's Commissioner for Standards George Hyzler has secured his position as a member of the European Court of Auditors after the European Parliament voted in his favour.

Hyzler secured the post with 551 MEPs voting in his favour. Only 33 MEPs voted against him, while 45 MEPs abstained from the vote.

Rapporteur MEP Angelika Winzig had put forward the proposal to the plenary to have Hyzler appointed as an auditor.

Hyzler will replace Leo Brincat, Malta’s appointment to the European Court of Auditors, when his five-year term ends in September. Hyzler was nominated by the Maltese government, earlier this year.

Hyzler currently occupies the post of Standards Commissioner, a new role that came into being in 2018. His ethics investigations over the past few years have led to the resignation of former minister Justyne Caruana and former parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar.

He will have to step down from Standards Commissioner a year before his term ends.

Several MEPs have congratulated Hyzler for the vote, including PN MEP David Casa and Labour MEP Josianne Cutajar.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech similarly congratuled Hyzler, saying that his work "will definitely leave a positive impact in this European institution".