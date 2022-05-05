Voters in MEP elections could choose ‘EU-wide’ candidates in proposed rules change

The European Parliament has adopted a legislative initiative report to modify rules for European elections.

Although passed with 323 votes in favour, the far-right (ID group) and a substantial section of EPP members and the European Conservatives, voted against (257 votes).

Based on the new system, each voter would have two votes: one to elect MEPs in national constituencies, and one in an EU-wide constituency, composed by 28 additional seats. Member states would be divided into three groups depending on the size of their population in the interest of balanced geographical representation within these lists.

The author of the report, Spanish MEP Domènec Ruiz Devesa (S&D) said: “This reform will increase the visibility of European political parties and will enable them, and especially their candidates on the EU-wide lists, to campaign across the EU, so that we can create a real pan-European debate. People will know they are voting for European political entities and lead candidates for Commission President.”

Ruiz Devesa felt that the EP had sent a strong message to the Council that it is high time to change EU electoral law “so that we can have elections that properly reflect today’s political realities.”

The lists would be filled proportionately with candidates coming from these groups. EU-wide lists of candidates would be submitted by European electoral entities, such as coalitions of national political parties and/or national associations of voters or European political parties.

Parliament is also trying to tackle gender inequality, highlighting that despite an overall improvement in the last elections, some countries did not elect a single female MEP. The text suggests compulsory “zipped lists”, alternating between female and male candidates, or quotas, without infringing on the rights of non-binary people.

Other proposals to “Europeanise” the elections include having the 9 May as the common European voting day, allowing 18-year-olds to run, creating a minimum electoral threshold of 3.5% to be compulsory for constituencies of 60 seats or more, equal access to the elections for all citizens, including those with disabilities, and the option of postal voting, and the right for citizens to vote for the President of the Commission in a “lead candidate” or ‘spitzenkandidaten’ system through the EU-wide lists.

A new European Electoral Authority would be established to oversee proceedings and ensure compliance with the new rules.

The legislative initiative would need to be approved unanimously by the Council, then back to the Parliament for MEPs to vote on it before being approved by all member states in accordance with their respective constitutional requirements. Negotiations with the Council will commence when the member states adopt their position.