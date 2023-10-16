Metsola to MEPs: ‘Hamas has pushed prospect of lasting peace further away’

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola returned from her visit to Israel with Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, accusing Hamas terrorists of having pushed the prospect of lasting peace “further away”.

Metsola, whose visit to Israel was conspicuous by the absence of the EU’s external representative Josep Borrell, incurred criticism at the outset for taking up the mantle of Israel by defending their sovereign right to defence.

Metsola however said there was no excuse for what she called the worst terrorist attack on Israel in generations, referring to the Kfar Azza massacre and the mass shootings at the Re’im music festival on 7 October.

“Hamas committed mass murder, kidnappings, rapes, torture, mutilations and desecrated the dead... There are no excuses for that. I am proud that this Parliament brought everyone together to show solidarity with the victims and to underline that Hamas is a terrorist group that does not represent the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people – it hinders them – and it must be stopped.”

Metsola said that she and Von der Leyen had visited the sites of the atrocities in Israel, and urged for the release of nearly 200 hostages taken by Hamas, and “to emphasise that we must keep looking for solutions for the humanitarian consequences in Gaza in line with our obligations and international law.”

“The horror that I witnessed in the kibbutz at Kfar Azza and Re’im music festival will stay forever with me and with anyone who saw the incomprehensible and inexcusable depths to which man has sunk,” Metsola said.

She added that the European Parliament would always push for a fair two-state solution and sustainable and lasting peace. “I said this in the Knesset and in Ramallah when I visited President Abbas last year and it bears repeating now. Sadly, the vile actions of Hamas terrorists have pushed this prospect further away.”

On Gaza, now bombarded incessantly from sea and air by the Israeli Defence Forces, Metsola said the situation remains impossible.

“Our focus must remain on ensuring that the hostages kidnapped are released unconditionally, that humanitarian aid reaches those in need, that civilians are not targeted, that safe corridors are maintained, and that we keep engaging with the legitimate representatives of the Palestinian people and regional actors to de-escalate tensions in the region and neighbouring areas.”

On Tuesday, an extraordinary European Council will convene while the European Parliament will debate the issue on Wednesday.