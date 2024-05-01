Labour, Nationalist parties holding Workers’ Day mass meetings in shadow of Vitals inquiry
Come rain or shine, the Labour and Nationalist party mass meetings kick off in the afternoon
The weather might be playing up, but the two main parties still plan on holding their respective Workers’ Day events on Wednesday.
The Nationalist Party will be at Ġnien l-Għarusa tal-Mosta to open its election campaign. Opposition leader Bernard Grech will be addressing the crowd, together with the party’s star candidate for the European election Roberta Metsola.
Meanwhile, the Labour Party will be in St George’s Square in Valletta. Prime minister Robert Abela will address the crowd.
Both parties are promising spectacle and entertainment, as well as children’s entertainment. The PN will be hosting a concert by Spiteri Lucas Entertainment, with Fabrizio Faniello, Mike Spiteri, Laura Bruno, Krista Spiteri Lucas and Ivan Spiteri Lucas performing at 3pm. This will be followed by a Warm Up Party.
Labour’s entertainment will be led by Ozzy Lino and Mary Spiteri, together with Klinsmann, Megan May, Kylie Coleiro, as well as The Palace String Orchestra .
There will also be a dedicated zone in the square were supporters can meet and speak with Labour candidates.
The two events come 24 hours after it was confirmed that the hospitals inquiry was concluded last week and the findings passed on to the Attorney General.
Both leaders can be expected to put their own spin on the inquiry. Abela has said that the timing of the inquiry conclusion is supicious, coinciding with the opening of the election nominations. Meanwhile, Grech has insisted that the institutions need to be left alone.
