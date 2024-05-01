Abela tells supporters to avoid provocation at Workers’ Day rally

Robert Abela warned Labour Party supporters not to fall for provocation during a Workers’ Day mass meeting in Valletta.

Addressing supporters at St George’s Square, Abela insisted that Labour voters should keep calm and avoid provocation ahead of the election.

“Keep calm. We will always respond strongly, but calmly and serenely. We respond by refusing to allow others to seize the country,” he said.

Abela previously urged for calm and serenity when news emerged on Tuesday that a magisterial inquiry into the sale of three public hospitals by the Labour government to Vitals Global Healthcare.

However, Abela has also insisted that the timing of the inquiry’s conclusion, which coincides with the election season, is an attempt by ‘the establishment’ to interfere in the political process.

Last Sunday, he went so far as to warn the judiciary to not engage in “political terrorism” – a remark he doubled down on a day later, when he said the magistrate overseeing the inquiry purposely chose the start of the election campaign to conclude her investigation.

Abela said it is important to celebrate Worker’s Day, as it sends a clear message to those who try to weaken the party.

“It could be easy to take everything for granted, to think that once our rights are in place, everything is fine and it will be fine forever,” he said. “History shows us otherwise.”

Abela said the Labour Party’s time in government is seen as a threat to others’ perceived ‘divine right’ to govern Malta, referring to the Nationalist Party.

“They tried, and still try, to deny our country European funds. Imagine what would happen in EU institutions if, instead of MEPs fighting for Malta, there will be MEPs who think their career progression and power comes first.”

He insisted that people should vote for all of Labour’s MEP candidates because it is a force of progress in Malta.

“We never said we’re perfect, but we built on what was already good. Whenever there was need to change or improve, we did just that. We did it responsibly, through facts.”