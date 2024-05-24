Election Playbook: We take the chance! (Oops, wrong tagline)

We have a newsletter now! Subscribe

Suspicious timings: We’re almost two weeks away from election day, and the Labour government is being generous with its finances. In an end-of-week treat, around 9,600 families will start receiving an annual €500 grant for three years if they have children who continue their studies beyond compulsory education. This is particularly beneficial to students attending full-time courses, and the measure is being offered without means-testing. This is a budget measure that was announced last October, but is the common theme of this election season, the timing is suspicious.

Take a chance on me: Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has officially launched his campaign video with the tagline “Issa ċ-Ċans!” (in English, Now is the Chance!). His video features a variety of Maltese personalities endorsing his campaign, from author Immanuel Mifsud to musician Justin Galea. And for an independent candidate, it’s a very high-quality production. I dare say it beats the production value of the PN’s campaign videos. Apart from this, Cassola had a victory of his own after the Information and Data Protection Commissioner ruled that Infrastructure Malta must hand him key documents related to the Marsa Junction probe.

Recognising Palestine: After recent news that Spain, Norway and Ireland are about to recognise the Palestinian State, people are wondering why Malta isn’t following suit. After all, the Maltese government had committed to doing so alongside some of those countries a couple of months ago. In the meantime, PN MEP Lee Bugeja Bartolo has come out saying Malta should join these countries in recognising the Palestinian State, saying the nation has had enough and deserves better.

Infringement proceedings: The European Commission is opening infringement procedures by sending letters of formal notice to Malta for failing to fully implement requirements on access to information, public paricipation in decision-making and access to justice in environmental matters. Following this, PN candidate Peter Agius said one of his priorities is to empower local actors to secure implementation of EU standards in Malta.

What’s happening today?: Cassola is off to the Soup Kitchen in the morning. As for the two parties: the Nationalist Party will be in Ta’ Xbiex at 6pm and in Ħamrun at 6:30pm; the Labour Party will be in Pembroke at 5pm, in Lija at 5:45pm, and in Rabat at 6:30pm.