Labour candidates fly hunters’ flag as majority sign up to manifesto

A majority of Labour MEP candidates has signed up to the Maltese hunting fraternity’s manifesto from the European hunting lobby FACE.

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba and candidates Clint Azzopardi Flores, Daniel Attard, Steve Ellul, Maria Sara Vella Gafa and Thomas Bajada signed up to the FACE manifesto, together with Nationalist Party candidate Peter Agius, and independent candidate Edwin Vassallo.

Arnold Cassola, the independent candidate, declared to the FKNK that he would not sign the FACE manifesto.

The FKNK lobby asked MEP candidates to sign up to the FACE manifesto principles to signal their commitment to hunting, trapping and conservation in Europe.

“The European elections, scheduled for 6-9 June, will be decisive for the future of hunting, trapping and conservation in Europe. Currently, 80% of the national rules and regulations affecting hunting, trapping and conservation today come from Brussels,” FKNK said.

The FKNK said hunters and trappers had to go to the polls “fully aware of what your elected politicians and political groups have done during their time in Brussels.”

It warned that with low turnouts across the EU during European elections, groups and interests that do not vote “risk having their lives dictated by opposing interests”.

“In other words, the hunting and trapping community must engage in the coming elections in significant numbers. As the saying goes, if you do not vote, you cannot complain afterwards,” the FKNK said.