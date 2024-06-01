Abba founder’s judicial protest against BA is not in party’s name, says secretary

Abba’s secretary-general has publicly chastised party founder and leader Ivan Grech Mintoff for citing his role as party leader in a judicial protest filed earlier this month against the Broadcasting Authority.

Ivan Grech Mintoff filed a judicial protest against Broadcasting Authority executive head Joanna Spiteri, accusing her of abusing her mandate by preventing him from carrying out what he terms is his “peaceful protest”, to have eggs thrown on the floor during any debate he attends.

Grech Mintoff was refused entry to the BA debate unless he consents to being searched for any eggs he might be carrying, on 16 May.

Grech Mintoff has already staged two such ‘protests’, first with a stage invasion during Robert Abela’s 31 March address at the Freedom Memorial in Birgu, where he hurled eggs directly at the floor; and at an Ewropej2024 debate hosted by the KSU at the University of Malta.

Elmer said Grech Mintoff’s judicial protest was filed in his own personal capacity, and not in the party’s name.

Elmer said Abba – which Grech Mintoff founded in 2021 – did not file any judicial protest against the CEO of the Broadcasting Authority, adding that the party “neither had nor has any involvement” in the matter.