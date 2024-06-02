Over 14,000 people vote for local councils, MEPs in early voting

Over 14,000 people voted during yesterday’s early voting for the European Parliament and local councils.

A total of 14,041 people cast their vote to elect six MEPs while 14,163 voted for local councils, a statement by the Electoral Commission read.

In total, 15,979 people registered for early voting for the MEP election. For local councils, 16,135 people registered for early voting.

Voter turnout for MEPs and council elections stood at 87.87 per cent and 87.77 per cent respectively, the statement said.

Yesterday, voters showed up at the Naxxar counting hall and Xewkija’s Experimental Farm to cast their vote a week early before Malta’s official election date on 8 June.

Early voting was made easier this year since anybody who wanted to vote early could do so without having any particular reason. The procedure was also simplified because voters could file their declaration online.

Before, early voting was only possible for those who would be abroad or in hospital on election day.

Early voting will also take place on Thursday 6 June in hospitals.

Voters who have yet to collect their voting document can do so today from police stations and local councils until 12pm.

Election day proper is Saturday 8 June, when polling stations across the islands will open at 7am and close at 10pm.

Malta elects six MEPs and voters will also be choosing hundreds of councillors to serve in the 68 local councils across Malta and Gozo.