EU holds its breath ahead of expected rightward shift in European Parliament
As Maltese voters take to the polls to choose their six MEPs, the rest of the European Union is expecting a rightward shift in the European Parliament.
According to a number of polls, moderate forces will still play a key role in forming coalitions and alliances to ensure functionality.
The bloc’s largest party, the European People's Party (EPP) are predicted to secure a clear majority, while the socialist S&D are projected to be the second-largest force, as the liberals of Renew Europe are expected to come third, despite potentially losing a significant number of seats.
These parties have supported European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s liberal agenda over the past five years, including the "Green Deal" climate change package, aid for Ukraine, and revised migration rules. This continuity suggests that these policies will persist.
Although the far right is experiencing substantial growth, pollsters do not anticipate it will dominate the new European Parliament.
While Europe's right-wing parties are unlikely to form a single bloc, their increased support and subsequent normalisation as political forces will likely push European leaders to take stricter stances on migration, scale back decarbonisation plans, and potentially reduce the EU's support for Ukraine.
The EU’s priorities are expected to shift in the coming five years, with less focus on environmental policies and more on economic competitiveness amid growing rivalry with China and the United States.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej.