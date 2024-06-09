PN leader Bernard Grech: ‘People have spoken out against Labour’s style of administration’

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has welcomed the first indications of a Labour majority slashed down to some 15,000 votes, calling it as a clear message to Robert Abela’s administration.

“This is the only survey that counts,” Grech said of the polling figures that preceded the election, during a Net TV interview.

Grech was greeted with rapturous applause by party supporters at the Naxxar counting hall, where he praised the PN campaign saying the party had reached its goals and surpassed them.

“It is clear that the people has spoken against an administration’s style of governing and wants an administration that can deliver serenity.

“The people are realising that Labour only remembers its people when it needs their vote. People want a sober administration – it is not ‘PR’ that improves people’s lives, but that you say something that is convincing.”

Grech said the PN will be moving ahead “with calmness, without much euphoria”.

“Labour will still be in power today, but this result is a clear message to an administration that was heartless with a mother when she needed justice for her son,” he said referring to the Jean-Paul Sofia inquiry.

Grech also ccused Labour of having failed in spinning a narrative against the PN by accusing the party of backing war in Ukraine against Russia.

He asked party helpers and voters to “stay humble” in the face of the result. “This is the road for the PN to reduce Labour’s majority.”