‘All hands on deck, Labour must heed voters’ message’ – foreign minister Ian Borg
Labour minister Ian Borg says the party must heed the message sent by Labour voters who chose not to cast their vote or did not vote Labour
Foreign minister Ian Borg has cautioned Labour to heed the implicit message sent to the party by those who did vote in the 2024 European elections.
With a predicted majority expected to go down to 15,000 at the time of writing – a dented supermajority for a Labour Party that has grown accustomed to victories – Borg said Labour had to understand the message sent to it by its voters.
“I am sure that it pained those Labour voters not to vote for the party in these elections. We must understand what that hurt means. We cannot ignore it – we would be hurting these voters once again if we do not seek them out and listen to what they have to say,” Borg said.
Borg was speaking on One TV during the ongoing party analyses taking place throughout the afternoon.
“So it’s all hands on deck now – let’s go out there and understand what our voters have told us,” Borg said.
Former Labour minister Edward Zammit Lewis also described the electoral result as a “tug at Labour’s ear”, asking that the party takes stock of what the vote ultimately means for Labour.
