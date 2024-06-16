Metsola accepts EPP candidature for second term as European Parliament President

"After speaking with PN leader Bernard Grech and with colleagues within the European Parliament, I've decided to accept the nomination to be the EPP's candidate for European Parliament President in the name of our country."

Metsola pledged to work with more energy and determination in Malta and the PN, so that she could, "be part of this wave of change in Malta and Gozo."

Metsola will likely secure her second term as European Parliament President, where she will serve for another two and a half years before passing the role onto someone else.