menu

Malta’s Metsola re-elected European Parliament president with 90% of the vote

Roberta Metsola obtains the support of 562 MEPs from the 623 who voted in the election of European Parliament president • Metsola tells MEPs 'this parliament will remain the house of every European'

karl_azzopardi
16 July 2024, 9:08am
by Karl Azzopardi
2 min read
Roberta Metsola toasted by the European Parliament for her re-election as president of the EP
Roberta Metsola toasted by the European Parliament for her re-election as president of the EP

Updated at 12:35pm with voting result

Roberta Metsola was re-elected president of the European Parliament in a show of overwhelming support on Tuesday as the new legislature got underway in Strasbourg.

Metsola obtained 562 votes from the 623 valid votes cast, a stratospheric 90% of support. She defeated Spanish MEP Irene Montero, who obtained 61 votes.

This is Metsola’s second consecutive term as president and she will hold the position until January 2027.

Metsola obtained 90% of the vote
Metsola obtained 90% of the vote

In a speech just after being confirmed, Metsola told MEPs the parliament "will remain the house of every European" as she detailed several issues of concern across Europe.

Starting off her speech in Maltese, Metsola delivered the bulk of her address in English but also spoke French and Italian.

"We need to move beyond zero-sum thinking that foments hate," she said, highlighting the need to combat anti-semitism and Islamophobia, while ensuring a Europe of equality for disabled people and minorities.

She also referenced women’s rights and spoke of creating a Europe of which Konrad Adenauer, Giovanni Falcone, Paolo Borsellino, Eddie Fenech Adami, Lech Walesa and other committed Europeans "would be proud of".

She was greeted with resounding applause, however Labour MEPs Alex Agius Saliba and Daniel Attard - who abstained in defiance of Labour leader Robert Abela’s stand in support of Metsola as a Maltese national - refrained from clapping.

Malta’s Foreign Minister Ian Borg congratulated Metsola in a message on X, describing this a historic year for Malta with its chairpersonship of the OSCE, the seat on the UN Security Council and now "a Maltese MEP leading the European Parliament".

Opposition leader Bernard Grech also congratulated Metsola and said she will put the common good before anything else.

The vote will be followed by the election of the 14 vice-presidents, proportionally distributed among the main parties. This will assess the effectiveness of the cordon sanitaire: Patriots for Europe is vying to secure one of the vice-presidents, something that the EPP, the Socialists and the Liberals have vowed to prevent.

“These are elected posts of the Parliament,” an EPP spokesperson said on Friday. “We don’t want these MEPs to represent the institution, that’s the main reason.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives Anglu Farrugia welcomed the result, saying it was a prestigious role for the Maltese MEP.

Metsola was elected European Parliament president in January 2022 getting an absolute majority of votes on the first round.

Ewropej Funded by the European Union

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The action was co-financed by the European Union in the frame of the European Parliament's grant programme in the field of communication. The European Parliament was not involved in its preparation and is, in no case, responsible for or bound by the information or opinions expressed in the context of this action. In accordance with applicable law, the authors, interviewed people, publishers or programme broadcasters are solely responsible. The European Parliament can also not be held liable for direct or indirect damage that may result from the implementation of the action.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Ewropej 2024
Attard, Agius Saliba defy Robert Abela and abstain during EP President vote
Europe

Attard, Agius Saliba defy Robert Abela and abstain during EP President vote
Karl Azzopardi
Malta’s Metsola re-elected European Parliament president with 90% of the vote
Europe

Malta’s Metsola re-elected European Parliament president with 90% of the vote
Karl Azzopardi
Spanish MEP Irene Montero to contest EP Presidency against Metsola after last minute bid
Europe

Spanish MEP Irene Montero to contest EP Presidency against Metsola after last minute bid
Karl Azzopardi
Peter Agius warns Malta risks being booted out of Schengen unless new passport system implemented
National

Peter Agius warns Malta risks being booted out of Schengen unless new passport system implemented
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.