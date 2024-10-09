Casa urges commissioner-designate to get serious with Malta on rule of law
David Casa meets Michael McGrath, the Irish commissioner-designate for Democracy, Justice and the Rule of Law
Europarliamentarians are gearing up to grill the commissioners-designate next month, and Nationalist MEP David Casa is asking the nominee for the rule of law portfolio to set serious with Malta.
In a meeting during a plenary session in Strasbourg, Casa spoke with Michael McGrath, who is the Irish commissioner-designate for Democracy, Justice and the Rule of Law.
He told McGrath to demonstrate “a readiness to act in view of the severity of the rule of law crisis” and to address the concerns of citizens across Malta and the European Commission.
“The Commission must step in with concrete action on the rule of law in Malta. The Labour Party in power has enjoyed the benefit of the doubt and wasted enough time with ineffective platitudes.”
Casa referred to the slow implementation of the public inquiry recommendations into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, as well as an institutional failure to prosecute high-level corruption and the state-capture of the public broadcaster.
While Casa noted judicial proceedings against Joseph Muscat and accomplices, he said that “the end to the impunity they have been afforded so far is the real gauge of whether the rule of law functions in Malta.” He asked the commissioner-designate to monitor these proceedings closely.
After the meeting, Casa added that “the attacks this year on the judiciary, the media and civil society is a serious relapse that has squandered any goodwill the Maltese authorities have enjoyed. The situation must not be allowed to deteriorate further.”
