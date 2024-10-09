'This is not the Eurovision,' Metsola says as MEPs sing anti-fascist song to Hungarian PM

"This is not the Eurovision," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola told MEPs on Wednesday as she struggled to maintain order following a protest during a speech by Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban.

During a plenary session in the European Parliament, left-leaning MEPs staged a protest during Viktor Orban’s address by singing the anti-fascist anthem "Bella Ciao."

Orban was in Strasbourg to outline Hungary's priorities during its EU Council presidency. Orban, often seen as Vladimir Putin’s closest ally within the European Union, has clashed with EU partners on various issues, including withholding aid to Ukraine and concerns over his government’s erosion of the rule of law.

During his speech, Orban focused on issues like Russia’s war on Ukraine, Europe’s economic competitiveness, and irregular migration. Orbán criticised the EU's response to the war in Ukraine, and urged the bloc to resume communication with Moscow, as he had attempted during a July visit to Russia.

He bluntly stated that the EU "needs to change" as it faces "the most serious period" in its modern history. Orban warned of economic stagnation and called for action to boost competitiveness.

He also attacked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's Green Deal, linking it to sluggish growth and high energy prices.

He further criticised EU trade restrictions, specifically the recently approved tariffs on China-made electric vehicles, which Hungary opposed.

On irregular migration, he claimed that asylum seekers from low-income countries were contributing to rising antisemitism, violence against women, and homophobia. Despite boos from centrist MEPs, Orbán proposed establishing "outside hotspots" in neighbouring countries to process asylum applications, allowing only those approved to enter European territory.