Nationalist MEPs vote down EP debate on Israel’s UN agency ban for Palestine
Peter Agius, David Casa adopt EPP line and vote against debate European Parliament debate on the humanitarian situation in Palestine
Malta’s Nationalist MEPs voted against having a European Parliament plenary debate on Israel’s decision to ban the UN Relief Works Agency from providing any services in its territory.
The vote, held on Wednesday, concerned a request by The Left Group to debate Israel’s ban on the UN agency that provides relief to Palestinian refugees, as well as the implications of this decision on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza strip and other Palestinian territories.
Peter Agius and David Casa, Malta’s Nationalist MEPs in the European Parliament, voted against this request for a debate. The Nationalist Party is aligned with the European People’s Party.
Almost all of the EPP europarliamentarians voted against the debate.
Meanwhile, Labour MEPs Alex Agius Saliba and Thomas Bajada voted in favour of this debate, as did most of the S&D MEPs present at the vote.
Labour MEP Daniel Attard’s name does not appear on the voting results list.
