EP President Roberta Metsola calls for stronger global leadership in Europe

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has called for the need for stronger assertion when it comes to global leadership in Europe.

"If there is one thing that will define our continent in the coming years, it is our ability to stay united in our goals. In 2024, we stood up for what we believe in, and we can be proud of that,” Metsola said. “But in 2025, we need to take it to the next level if we are serious about showing Europe’s importance on the world stage. We have no other choice.”

Metsola made these comments whilst addressing EU leaders during the last European Council for 2024, just as Russia’s war on Ukraine is approaching its third year and Russia continues to destabilise Moldova, Georgia, and the Western Balkans.

In the presence of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Metsola stressed the need for a genuine and lasting peace in Ukraine. "But not just any peace, not some fake version of peace that Russia is trying to sell, but a true and lasting peace. Peace with dignity, peace with freedom, peace with justice," she emphasised.

Metsola also highlighted the importance of expanding the EU, especially in the Western Balkans. "As we discussed at the Western Balkans Summit, enlargement is not just a wish but a geopolitical necessity. Delays only give others the chance to undermine Europe’s influence and values, as well as our credibility in the world," she warned.

The EU's role in global conflicts, including the Middle East, was another key area Metsola addressed, noting that the EU's involvement is crucial, from supporting ceasefires to providing humanitarian aid and working towards long-term peace.

Metsola pointed out that the situation in Syria, where millions are seeking a free, stable, and secure future under the shadow of Bashar al-Assad's regime, remains particularly critical, "What happens in the next few days matters. And the choices we make now will shape that future," she stated.

Metsola reaffirmed that the guiding principles for Europe's actions should be dialogue, unity, respect for fundamental rights, and following international law.

"Now is our moment to step up. To increase our engagement with partners in the region to find a solution. The consequences of doing nothing are too high," she concluded, emphasising the urgent need for European leadership on the global stage.