Thomas Bajada appointed Rapporteur for the EP’s Water Resilience Strategy Initiative

Labour MEP Thomas Bajada has been appointed Rapporteur for the European Parliament’s Water Resilience Strategy Initiative, marking a pivotal step forward in addressing the pressing challenges related to water resources throughout the European Union.

“I am honoured to take on this immense responsibility at a time when the world is facing climate change and mounting pressures on our precious water resources, threatening humanity’s lifeline,” Bajada said.

The Water Resilience Strategy Initiative, spearheaded by Bajada, targets key priorities, such as water efficiency, water scarcity, pollution, and investments in digitalisation and innovation across the water cycle.

This initiative will lay the groundwork for the European Commission’s forthcoming European Water Resilience Strategy, set to launch later this year.

An integrated, EU-wide strategy is crucial to ensure that water systems, ecosystems, and communities can adapt and recover from water-related challenges, such as droughts, floods, and human-induced pollution. Bajada’s work builds on the commitment made by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen under the heading "Sustaining our quality of life: food security, water, and nature," where water resilience is a key pillar.

Additionally, with the appointment of a Commissioner responsible for Water Resilience, and a dedicated task force on Water Resilience composed of several Commissioners, offers an unprecedented opportunity for the EU to streamline its approach to water-related policies. Bajada is determined to integrate efforts across sectors, making water resilience a cornerstone of EU policy.

“This is a profound responsibility. Water must be valued for what it truly is: the foundation of life,” Bajada acknowledged. “Current water legislation is fragmented across various sectors. By uniting these elements into a comprehensive strategy, the EU can deliver clear guidance for Member States, stakeholders, and citizens alike, ensuring effective and sustainable water management.”

As Rapporteur, Bajada said he is committed to championing an integrated, EU-wide approach that secures water resilience and safeguards Europe’s water resources for generations to come.