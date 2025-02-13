Metsola in Israel and Palestine as ceasefire deal on brink of collapse

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has accepted an invitation to visit Israel and Palestine today and tomorrow.

The visit comes at a critical moment as the ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas is on the brink of collapse.

Metsola will underline Europe’s willingness to engage constructively “with a view to securing the current ceasefire and hostage deal”, a spokesperson for Metsola told MaltaToday.

“The deal provides a path to a sustainable peace in the region that ensures security for Israel and a real perspective to the Palestinian people,” the spokesperson said.

Metsola’s visit is a last-minute attempt to try and salvage the ceasefire agreement brokered last month.

Through her presence on the ground, she will send “a clear message” that Europe is ready to engage constructively with all partners in the region, the spokesperson said.

“She will reiterate the EU’s commitment to continue providing much needed humanitarian aid while calling on the international community to step up and increase its humanitarian aid to Gaza,” they added.

Metsola’s visit comes just 48 hours before the next scheduled release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel, takes place.

Hamas warned earlier this week it will delay the hostage release, accusing Israel of breaching the ceasefire agreement. Israel has said that if no hostages are released as agreed on Saturday, it will resume hostilities in Gaza.

Israel has waged war in Gaza for more than a year in response to Hamas’s attack inside Israel in October 2023 that left 1,200 Israelis dead and hundreds kidnapped. Israel has practically razed Gaza to the ground, leaving thousands of Palestinians dead and injured.

In recent weeks, Metsola had several meetings and telephone conversations with leaders from Israel, Palestine, the Arab countries and US representatives. She has held talks in Cairo with the Egyptian President El-Sisi, met with King Abdullah II of Jordan, received the Palestinian Prime Minister in Brussels and spoke to the Israeli Foreign Minister as well as the Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

In a resolution adopted on 18 January 2024, the European Parliament became the first European institution to formally call for the immediate release of all hostages, the dismantling of the terrorist organisation Hamas, the resumption of the two-state solution and the relaunch of the peace process.

Talks with Israeli foreign minister, Palestinian leadership

In Israel, Metsola is expected to hold talks with the Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and the Speaker of the Knesset in Jerusalem Amir Ohan. She will also meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

She will also travel to the Kerem Shalom Border Crossing Point to visit humanitarian operations. Metsola will also visit the European Union Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing (EUBAM Rafah). In the afternoon, she will visit the site of the Nova Festival in Re’im.

On Friday, the EP President will also meet with the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah. She will meet with Hussein al-Sheikh, Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation and with the 2024 Sakharov Prize Nominee, Reem Al Hajajra, Director of Women of the Sun.

Metsola is also expected to meet with released hostages, their families and victims of the conflict.