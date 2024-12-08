[WATCH] Graziella Attard Previ: PN government would prioritise fight against domestic violence

A Nationalist Party government would take the bull by the horns and truly prioritise the fight against domestic violence, Graziella Attard Previ pledged.

In an interview with MaltaToday, the PN’s spokesperson for equality, civil liberties, and children’s rights acknowledged the recent progress made to equip authorities with the right resources to handle domestic violence cases.

Despite this, she believed that there is still much to be done and that the delay in obtaining resources such as panic alarms and electronic tagging systems could endanger victims of domestic violence. Attard Previ also called for court reform that would address the backlog of domestic violence cases.

On civil liberties, she acknowledged her party's mistake in abstaining on the civil union vote in 2014, while emphasising that the party has since learned from this misstep and remained consistent in its principles.

As I bring up euthanasia, which is supposed to be the subject of a nationwide discussion during this legislature, Attard Previ was reluctant to give her personal opinion on the matter. She said that the PN still needed to discuss the issue while maintaining that her party values life from its conception until the end.

The following is an excerpt of the interview.

Following femicide cases such as that of Nicolette Ghirxi, you and others have described such instances as a result of state failures. What would a PN government do to strengthen the system and prevent such tragedies?

First of all, I would like to express my solidarity with Nicolette Ghirxi’s family. This tragedy is yet another stark reminder of the system’s failure, as we witnessed another instance where action was not taken in time.

We were not the first to point out that the system had failed. That conclusion was drawn by the Valencia Inquiry following the murder of Bernice Cilia. When he investigated the case, he found that institutions were operating without the necessary resources.

If you ask me, "But what will you do?"—why have we been talking about panic alarms for so long? Last year, we were told that panic alarms and electronic tagging would be introduced. Yet, time has passed, and nothing has been done.

As the PN, we would treat domestic violence as a priority. Instead of wasting funds on non-existent investments, we would direct resources into effective measures that are accessible to victims of domestic violence.

In addition to panic alarms and electronic tagging, we have been hearing about hubs since 2017. The Santa Lucia hub, which only opened this year, was announced years ago, and now there are discussions about the Mtarfa hub opening soon. The PN would act swiftly, ensuring that necessary measures are implemented promptly and without further delay.

We also need reform within the judiciary. If magistrates are calling for additional resources, we are committed to investing more in this area as well.

Throughout the last 20 years, Malta has changed a lot from a civil liberties standpoint. Rights like civil union and divorce now make Malta almost unrecognisable when you look back. But in these instances, the PN’s position was not in favour. Do you think that things have changed within the PN? Don’t you think these episodes diminish trust in the party as one that can bring about change?

I am the first to admit that the PN has undergone a process when it comes to civil liberties. After the 2013 election, the party went through a regeneration phase. At that time, Simon Busuttil believed the party needed to progress, which led to the creation of the Forum Opportunitajiet Indaqs (FOIPN). I was its first president.

We acknowledge that it was difficult when the first civil union law was passed, especially given that the PN abstained.

As the PN, we like to say that we are a mosaic of different ideas. We weren’t all on the same page; we were different pieces of the same mosaic that came together.

You asked me if we’re credible. Since 2014, the FOIPN has remained consistent. We have not wavered. We’ve learned from past mistakes and the delay in adapting to the evolving needs of our society.

A discussion on euthanasia is expected to be held during this legislature. We’ve just seen a bill passed in the UK. I’d like your opinion on the subject.

As a party, we value life from conception until death. Although we have not yet started the discussion, I want to reiterate this principle, which we hold very dear: We respect life from conception until death.

In those difficult circumstances when, it’s truly difficult for a person to continue living. Don’t you think there’s a balanced approach we can take in these circumstances?

The sensitivity to every situation that may arise is still very much present. However, as a principle and due to the fact that I form part of the PN, I must abide by a decision that must be taken collectively.

The latest surveys show a change in perception of the PN as well as voter intentions. However, it seems that the result is within the margin of error. People say that the electorate is tired of the governing party, but it still doesn’t trust the PN. What do you make of this?

We have received very positive feedback from the reactions we’re seeing. The people are fed up, angry, and upset. Many different circumstances are affecting their quality of life. Based on the feedback we've received; it seems that we’ve been addressing the issues that have long frustrated the electorate.

These issues have become so pressing that there has been a shift in voting intentions. We cannot continue down this road; the direction must change.

As I’ve said before, we’ve remained consistent in what we want to offer Maltese society. Right now, Maltese society is thirsty for good governance, honest politicians, genuineness, and accountability. It hurts to see a governing party that deceives the people who placed their trust in them. The PN is consistent in offering this distinct style of politics.

Something else that comes up in surveys is the fact that the PN’s leader is trusted less than the Prime Minister and is less popular than his own party. Do you think this is an obstacle? Is it time for a change in the party’s leadership?

We are united behind our leader, Dr Bernard Grech. We are working hand in hand, and our unity continues to strengthen our party. The leader, the parliamentary group, and the party’s structures are all united behind him. He will have the strength and trust he needs to continue leading us to victory.