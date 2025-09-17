WATCH | 25 years of MaltaToday: Karl Schembri on how MaltaToday shaped the debate throughout the years

We are celebrating 25 years of MaltaToday. In this short series of podcasts, the newspaper’s four past and present editors explain why it was set up and why it remains ever more relevant today.

In these 25 years, everything has changed. The political landscape has changed. The skyline has changed wherever one looks. The population has changed. What has remained constant is MaltaToday’s commitment to deliver hard-hitting news coverage of the stories that matter.

Because despite the giant steps in technology, at the core MaltaToday’s mission remains the same as when it was set up: to give voice to issues that impact lives and to hold politicians, businesses and authorities across the board accountable.

25 years on, MaltaToday remains the go-to source for impartial, detailed analysis of political and social issues. No subject is left unchecked: from politics and national news to the environment and planning and development, from transport and infrastructure to immigration and social issues.

With the onset of social media, MaltaToday’s readers today are different from those of 25 years ago. But, these four editors explain, readers still hold MaltaToday to the highest standard.

The paper’s in-depth analysis of socio-political issues are a mainstay of local journalism. As are the political surveys that MaltaToday publishes regularly.

For even with news available constantly on mobile phones and computers, readers still look for balanced in-depth coverage.

And that, all the editors agree, is why MaltaToday remains so relevant today, 25 years on.