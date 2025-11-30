WATCH | Fleur Abela: ‘I want to be a mediator between government and animal activists’

As the new Animal Welfare Commissioner, Fleur Abela steps into the role with a clear mission in mind—to bridge the interests of law makers and activists.

A lawyer by profession, who has worked in Brussels and New York, Abela tells me she wants to act as a mediator between the two stakeholders.

“If you have the activists, the NGOs, the sanctuaries, the feeders, the volunteers, the breeders on one side, you have the authorities on the other. The laws need to be enacted by parliament, and so my role is that of a mediator that is able to achieve results for the longer term,” Abela tells me when I meet her shortly after her appointment.

The role of animal commissioner is one which puts Abela on the frontline with sometimes very impassioned activists. But while she appreciates the activism, saying she also has that streak in her, the commissioner insists different parties must come together “to produce results”.

On animal abandonment, an issue which regularly crops up on the national agenda, Abela says the issue persists and government should step in further to aid animal sanctuaries.

But she is also proposing at looking towards new solutions to make abandoned animals more “homeable”. She is proposing measures like introducing a behaviourist specialist and integration programmes to help the transition to homing.

“The problems we face, especially with dogs like bully breeds, is the lack of integration these abandoned animals have with people and other dogs,” she tells me.

While not commenting on the success, or lack of it, following the ban on bully breed dogs, the commissioner says abandonment needs to be tackled from a cultural standpoint.

“When I am out with my dog, I get people coming up to me telling me: ‘Your dog is really beautiful, why don’t you breed it?’ It’s cultural. And it’s not just with the big dogs, you have the same problems with smaller dogs—toy poodles, cockapoos. Everyone has the right to own the dog they want. I believe a lot in adopt don’t shop. But if you’re going to shop, shop responsibly,” she says.

Speaking on another controversial issue which her predecessor Alison Bezzina was openly vociferous against, Abela says she personally does not visit zoos, but the country has to work in line with European Union standards.

“Also, without sounding like I am advocating for wild animals to be raised in cages or substandard conditions, research shows that if you release an exotic animal bred in captivity, they will not survive 99.9% of the time,” she says.

On the animal hospital which is currently not in operation, the commissioner says she will be pressing government on its Budget 2026 pledge to reopen the facility.

“Having dogs, cats, people with pets writing on Facebook or telling me personally that their pet has died, is not acceptable,” she says.

The following is an excerpt of the interview.

This is a sector with very impassioned people. You take over from an animal commissioner who was very outspoken on a number of issues concerning animal welfare. What style will you adopt during your tenure?

I want to be remembered as a mediator who was able to produce results. While being an activist has its plusses, and I do have that streak in me, I believe the different parties need to come together for a single goal.

If you have the activists, the NGOs, the sanctuaries, the feeders, the volunteers, the breeders on one side, you have the authorities on the other. The laws need to be enacted by parliament, and so my role is that of a mediator that is able to achieve results on the longer term.

You’re almost an animal lawyer…

Yes, and I have to say the commissioner’s role should not be taken for granted as when you look at EU states which have an animal commissioner, it’s only a few. There is weight being given to animal welfare in the country.

Last year we saw government introduce legislation which regulated zoos better, with limits on cub petting, and the law outlining better what they are and aren’t allowed to do. As commissioner, how do you feel about zoos? Do they still serve a purpose in 2025?

I personally don’t go to zoos. I remember when I was young my parents took me to Chester Zoo, as we had never seen those kinds of animals. But I don’t go to zoos.

With regards to my perspective on zoos, I must say since you mentioned the law has been amended, the standards have been raised and the guidelines are clear. On animal captivity there is European law we have to adhere to.

Also, without sounding like I am advocating for wild animals to be raised in cages or substandard conditions, research shows that if you release an exotic animal bred in captivity, they will not survive 99.9% of the times.

But can we not carry out a phasing out process?

Honestly, the zoos are there and I will continue assessing them, but with regards to phasing out, we have to look at what we are saying. Are we saying we shut zoos down immediately or are we saying let’s look at the present conditions, improve them, and the animals left there are not replaced [when they die]?

What about the Mediterraneo Marine Park? It is a zoo, but I personally at least, cannot understand how we are allowing dolphins to perform somersaults or seals to balance balls on their nose. Coupling this with different allegations levelled against the establishment, how do you feel about it?

As I said, anything related to zoos, I do not attend. There are certain aspects to what Mediterraneo Marine Park that seem to be educational, so that has to be taken into perspective.

There is also an ongoing investigation into the establishment. Before I speak on the current situation, I have to await the investigation’s conclusions.

What I want to clarify is whatever the conditions, animals need to live in environments which are good for them, and in line with EU standards to ensure their wellbeing. Now, I know you will tell me the best place for their well-being is in the sea, but I am not the one who owns the park.

Hunting and trapping are embedded in Maltese culture, and go beyond just being a hobby. I am not going to ask you about hunting, because you effectively shoot and kill the bird. But what about trapping, how do you feel about it?

I personally am not a hunter or trapper, and so at face value from my personal standpoint, even sometimes seeing a bird in a cage makes me question why it is there. But, then again this is the lawyer in me talking—the EU laws are what they are. I know there was a European Commission opinion on the issue recently. But I personally am not a trapper or a hunter.

The cat abandonment problem is one we are well aware of. Despite cat neutering campaigns, despite tracking of colonies by dedicated people the numbers are what they are. Is it the time for harsher measures, like for example, euthanising stray cats?

Honestly, if they do not need to be euthanized, I don’t see the reason why. I don’t agree with euthanising animals without a valid reason. It’s not their fault they ended up on the street.

But someone would point out that close to rural areas, abandoned and feral cats could have an impact on the area’s ecology like lizards and birds. That could be a very valid reason…

But, then again, if they are healthy, there is no medical reason to euthanise them. I personally do not see a reason for it. What I would do is continue the ongoing campaigns like supporting feeders and everyone involved, but I do not see euthanising them as the answer.