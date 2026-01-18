WATCH | Gozo authority CEO Ivan Falzon: ‘I was, am, and will remain in favour of a permanent link’

Gozo experienced a record number of visitors over the Christmas holidays with internal tourism accounting for a significant portion.

This outcome is the result of a conscious effort over the years by the authorities to boost the number of visitors during the months between peak seasons, Ivan Falzon says. But the CEO of the Gozo Regional Development Authority (GRDA) acknowledges this growth does not come without risks.

He tells me, when I meet him at the GRDA’s office in Rabat, that a forward-looking strategy is needed to guide growth.

Gozitan localities are separated by unbuilt land, fostering a peace and quiet that is lacking in Malta, Falzon says when I ask him what attracts Maltese visitors to the island.

On connectivity between the two islands, Falzon does not mince his words—a permanent link is the inevitable solution. But as he argues in favour of a tunnel, he also notes that public opinion in Gozo on the matter varies according to the seasons.

Nonetheless, Falzon insists there are other, medium-term measures that can be taken to enhance connectivity, such as the creation of a new port for ferries in Marsalforn. He also calls for the reorganisation of Mġarr Port to ensure it is as efficient as possible.

The following is an excerpt from the interview

We’ve just come from a month where many Maltese families come to Gozo to relax, and it seems like the number of visitors during these periods is growing. What do you make of this phenomenon?

I don’t think it’s a phenomenon, and I can’t take the credit for it because I’ve only been here for a few months. I think the results we’re seeing today are the fruit of work that has been ongoing for years. If you look at the Gozo Development Strategy launched by the GRDA two years ago, there’s a clear reference that the room for growth for activity is in the shoulder months.

If you look at 2025, between June and August you can note that the growth was marginal. If you turn to the activities that the Gozo Ministry organised in the shoulder months, you see double-digit year-on-year growth.

I saw a report on a foreign platform last week which said that UK searches for Gozo as a destination have gone up by 1,900%... and this is happening in what is traditionally low season…

When Malta’s economy started growing, the country started slowly changing until it looked like it changed overnight. Personally, I come here for an island life that is being lost in Malta. Do you think Gozo can lose this character through its economic growth?

There’s always a risk if you move forward without knowing where you’re going. But luckily, because of those who came before me in the GRDA, Gozo now has a strategy which focuses on three main pillars.

The sensible use of land. Whatever we do, this remains and will remain the main challenge. The problem with Malta and Gozo is space. We have many limitations, and we must see how we can make the best use of our land.

The second pillar is economic well-being. One of the principal sorrows that I grew up with in Gozo was that the island used to die in the winter months. We felt we were going to end up like an island of the elderly. Fortunately, after the pandemic, Gozo began a new path; a path of growth which brings new challenges.

Finally, we have our cultural identity. What makes us Gozitans? Why do you come to Gozo? You come for peace and silence. Can we not create this silence in Malta?

We’re not known for being quiet, I guess.

The principal point of the strategy is Gozo as an island of villages. I agree with you that one of Gozo’s attractions is that somehow, we kept the distinction between villages and there are areas between each village where you can enjoy some peace.

While we’re talking about the economy; the GRDA’s studies show that many Gozitan businesses face difficulties in finding employees, but a large share of them will grow their operations. Is economic growth as fast, even here in Gozo?

Yes. This isn’t a local phenomenon but it’s felt in Malta and some places in Europe. We used to be accustomed to being forced to take leave in the winter, but this growth has created some 330 jobs every year…

This fuelled a demand for third country nationals, who offer a certain flexibility and skills that the local workforce doesn’t have. It appears that many businesses find it easy to integrate these people despite the cultural and language challenges…

Another trend we’re noticing is the number of Maltese people deciding to live in Gozo...

As their primary residence?

Yes, completely based in Gozo, and this fills us up with courage as they increase economic activity…

You’re very vociferous about the need for a permanent link between Malta and Gozo. What’s the feeling on the ground about this?

The discussion on a permanent link has been going on since before I was born. If you go to Mġarr today [the interview was conducted on a stormy day when the Gozo Channel ships took the longer route from behind Comino to shield them from the waves], when the ferry is travelling behind Comino, I think the majority would agree with a permanent link. If you ask them in summer, when Gozo is full of people and the sea is calm, they would say they’re satisfied and don’t need it.

The position of the GRDA rests on enhancing accessibility. I was, am, and will remain in favour of a permanent link. Personally, no matter how hard I try to think about it, a permanent link remains the principal vein that would connect us to Malta.

But, as the GRDA says in the strategy, ways to enhance accessibility should be studied. This has already been done with the introduction of the fast ferry [from Valletta] and the fourth ferry…

There are things we can do today to reduce the disadvantages we experience. The tunnel is a long-term project.

We can organise the Mġarr and Ċirkewwa ports better. The fast ferry has a booking system. I’ve always believed a booking system on the Gozo Channel ferries can help people to better plan their journey and reduce the queues during peak times.