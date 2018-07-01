The roads go ever on... | Ian Borg

The Times recently ran a story that 200 mature Aleppo pines would be uprooted in the vicinity of Saqqaja Hill. Your ministry claimed this was a case of ‘fake news’. Yet the original plans, submitted to the Planning Authority, did indeed indicate that intention... only for new plans to be submitted afterwards. How, therefore, can that news story be described as ‘fake’?

First of all, it would be good to explain what this project is about. This is a project that has been in the pipeline for decades: since the end of the 1980s. For various reasons, which I cannot answer for myself, my predecessors decided to leave it on the shelf. The aim is to connect the north of the island – localities such as Mosta, Mgarr, Rabat, Mtarfa, Dingli, Zebbug, Siggiewi – with Attard, Hal-Lija, Hal Balzan, L-Iklin... and eventually, Birkirkara and Mriehel. At present the ‘corridor’ of Attard has become a bottleneck: all the vehicles passing through, especially in the early morning, end up going round what is effectively a village centre... so not only does it slow down the traffic in general, but it also contributes to air pollution, with the result that the families in Attard are suffering. We need to implement this project, to continue improving the traffic situation in the centre of the country. After works have been done on the Coast Road, Kappara, and Marsa is on the way... in the centre, no interventions have been carried out.

