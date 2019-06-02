Let’s get our act together | Alex Perici Calascione

It has been a disastrous election for the Nationalist Party. What should the next step be?

The very first thing we have to do is simply take stock of the reality that comes out of the electoral result. In all honesty, the line that the party took, when faced with this result, took me completely by surprise. It was along the lines that, ‘yes, it’s a bad result… but not as bad as the surveys had predicted’. First of all, when these surveys were coming out, we always used to say – and I think it was a sensible line to take – that the ‘ultimate survey’, is the election result itself. Now, the result is out.

Objectively, these are the facts: it is the worst electoral defeat we’ve had, as a party, since immediately after the war. For the first time in quite a number of years, we also seem to have gone below that famous ‘40%’ threshold that defines our core vote. The PN’s core vote has always been less than Labour’s: composed of different types of people, perhaps; but 40% was always the mark. And now, we’ve dropped below it. So with all due respect, I cannot understand how the party could react by saying, ‘It’s not as bad as the Torca survey predicted’. At the risk of repeating an old cliché: any electoral result is a message.

So, the very first thing we have to do, is see what is behind this very emphatic result. What is the message? Is it a sign that, despite all the good intentions in the world, Adrian [Delia] is not reaching out to the various categories – old people, young people, etc – to get them back? And not only that, but we have also failed to consolidate, or at least keep intact, our core vote? Is it a sign of how people reacted to our electoral campaign…?

