Former PN MEP candidate says party won't save itself by removing people

The Nationlaist Party will not get better by simply giving the boot to certain individuals, former MEP candidate Peter Agius said as he weighed in on the ongoing reform process.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Agius addressed internal divisions that have seen people from different factions within the party calling for resignations of certain individuals, including former PN leader Simon Busuttil, and current leader Adrian Delia.

"Let's put aside the faulty mentality that the party will get better if certain people get out of it. Without a doubt, the need for change is felt and we need to address it without delay. The change happens when every person is appreciated and utilised... according to their individual talents," Agius wrote, adding that the moment called for strengthening the party structures.

Former PN ministers Louis Galea, a party grandee, was tasked by Delia to captain a reform process. The exercise is nearing its end, although little details have so far emerged as to what will happen. Sister newspaper Illum, reported yesterday that one of Galea's proposals was a change in name for the PN and a statutory limitation to prevent party officials from being MPs.

Agius said the PN had to understand the recent changes within the Labour Party, its main political rival, and become more propositive in its approach. "We also need to show how we can be better than [the Labour Party]. It's good that the Opposition points out when the government is being shortsighted, but in light of recent developments in the Labour Party, we need to clearly show how we can do better than them," he wrote.

Agius said the party had to attract new talent - new men and women who are ready to dedicate their expertise to the PN.

"I'm talking from experience as a candidate. Politics has become rather toxic for many people who have a lot to contribute to politics but stay away because they see how we talk about candidates and their excesses rather than ideas and how we can make politics improve the lives of people," he said.

Recently, it was former PN MP Franco Debono who took to Facebook and decried the current state of the party, arguing that people whose time was up should leave the workings of the party to newer blood.

"What's important is that whoever did his time can move aside, as many have already done, and let the party attract valid individuals, including many who have been let go unjustly," he wrote, adding that nobody should be allowed to think he has a monopoly over party decisions.