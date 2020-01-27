Tourism Minister seeks legal advice on €80,000 Konrad Mizzi consultancy with tourism authority

Konrad Mizzi may have resigned from minister on 26 November but just two weeks later he was awarded a lucrative consultancy job with the Malta Tourism Authority.

The former tourism minister was engaged as a consultant with a package that sees him earning €6,700 per month, which equates to more than €80,000 per year.

The existence of the contract was revealed this evening by the Times of Malta. The agreement between Mizzi and the MTA was signed on 9 December and kept hidden.

In comments with MaltaToday, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said she only got to know about the existence of this contract “at 5.20pm today”.

“I have asked for legal advice on the validity of this contract,” Farrugia Portelli said when contacted by MaltaToday on Monday night. She was made tourism minister two weeks ago after Robert Abela was elected prime minister.

Mizzi is also entitled to a fully-expensed car with driver but may opt instead for a yearly lump sum of €11,400 if he uses his personal car instead.

The contract also provides for medical insurance for Mizzi and his family, internet and mobile phone service. The contract runs until December 2022.

Mizzi resigned on 26 November, soon after businessman Yorgen Fenech was arrested by the police and held as a person of interest in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Fenech’s Dubai company, 17 Black, had been listed as a target client for the Panama companies set up by Mizzi and former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Fenech is a shareholder in the Electrogas consortium that won the gas power station tender when Mizzi was energy minister after the 2013 election.

Fenech has been charged with being the mastermind behind the Caruana Galizia murder.

Mizzi has always denied any wrongdoing, insisting he had no knowledge of 17 Black and who owned it.

Mizzi’s obscene contract with the MTA, awarded just two weeks after resigning his ministerial post, makes him better paid than the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Adrian Delia has called on the Prime Minister to terminate Mizzi's contract on Tuesday morning.

"Instead of being kicked out & prosecuted, disgraced former Minister Konrad Mizzi has been rewarded an obscene 80k annually for tarnishing Malta's reputation," Delia said in a Facebook post this evening.