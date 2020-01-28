PN reform has to go ‘far beyond’ a mere change in name, Louis Galea says

A change in name for the Nationalist Party was only part of a whole package of ideas put forward to reform the party, Louis Galea said.

The former PN minister said reform and renewal were “an urgent” matter for the PN.

Galea was entrusted to draw up a reform by party leader Adrian Delia last summer in the wake of the PN’s disastrous result at the European Parliament election.

Galea’s statement this morning was reacting to a report published over the weekend by Illum that revealed one of the proposals was to change the PN’s name to National People’s Party.

The PN grandee said the reports did not reflect the substance of what is being proposed.

“It is obvious that the much needed PN reform has to go far beyond a mere name modification. This is why the reform proposals I have submitted are substantial,” Galea said.

He expressed his confidence that if the reform is accepted and “properly implemented” the changes will give a new lease of life to the party.

Galea did not divulge his proposals but outlined the main issues tackled by the reform.

The proposals seek a more effective performance by the parliamentary group; an “urgent reform” in the political and institutional framework to enable the country to “return to full democracy and good governance”; an update of the party’s mission statement that will provide the basis for an “adjournment of the party’s thinking and politics”; and changes intended to re-organise the party around a team-based effective democratic structure at all party levels.

Galea said that he has proposed a draft to change the party statute “in light of developments that have changed society”, and to cater for the “urgent need to put the party on a strong and modern footing”.

He said that in the second week of January all PN MPs were invited to discuss the proposals over three long sessions.

Galea has been meeting functionaries and members at all levels of the party structure, including at district level, and compiling suggestions and ideas.

He said the discussion on the reform process will now continue in the party executive, the councillors’ assemblies, before ending up in front of the general council for approval.

“The reform and renewal of the PN are urgent and in the best interests of the party and more so of the country,” Galea said.